Amit Shah Reviews Preparations for Amarnath Yatra

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the preparations for Amarnath Yatra at a high level meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Shah held a long meeting regarding the safety of Amarnath Yatra and the facilities required for the pilgrims. He said that it is the priority of the Modi government that the pilgrims coming for the Amarnath Yatra should have hassle free darshan and they should not face any problems.

Shah directed that arrangements should be made for all essential facilities including movement, lodging, electricity, water, communication and health of the Amarnath yatris. He said that this is the first journey after the Covid-19 pandemic and in case pilgrims have any kind of health related problems due to the high altitude, then adequate arrangements will have to be made.

The Home Minister said that the number of mobile towers should be increased on the route for better communication and dissemination of information. He also instructed deployment of equipment to open the route immediately in case of landslides. He also directed that it should be ensured that there are adequate number of oxygen cylinders, and adequate number of medical beds at altitudes above 6,000 feet and deployment of ambulances and helicopters to deal with any emergency medical situations. He said that all types of transport services should be increased during the Amarnath Yatra for the convenience of pilgrims.

The meeting was attended by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, the Union Home Secretary, the Director of Intelligence Bureau, the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir and senior officials of various Ministries and Departments of the Union Government.

