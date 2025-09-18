Amit Shah Slams Rahul Gandhi for Prioritizing Bangladeshi Infiltrators Over Bihar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that his Voter Adhikar Yatra was aimed at advocating for Bangladeshi infiltrators whose names were being removed during Bihar's Special Intensive Revision.

Speaking at a rally in Begusarai, Amit Shah accused Rahul Gandhi of prioritizing "Bangladeshi infiltrators" over the development of Bihar's youth.

“Rahul Baba came here and organised a yatra. The purpose of the yatra was to protect the infiltrators. Should these infiltrators be on our voter list? Should they get rations meant for the poor? Should they get employment? Should they receive medical treatment worth up to five lakh rupees? Rahul Gandhi doesn’t care about the poor or the youth of Bihar. He only cares about infiltrators from Bangladesh,” the Home Minister said.

He also alleged that the RJD and Congress are worried because their vote banks have been affected in the SIR following the removal of infiltrators from the voter list.

“Under Modi’s leadership, we will work to remove infiltrators from Bihar, one by one. The SIR is a comprehensive exercise to cleanse the voter list of infiltrators. Their votes have been cut. We all know these infiltrators form Lalu and Rahul’s vote bank. Lalu Prasad and his allies have no concern for the poor of Bihar,” he said.

Continuing his attack on the RJD, Amit Shah claimed that Lalu Prasad Yadav aims to channel the benefits of government schemes to infiltrators residing in the state.

“Who is providing free rations to millions in Bihar? Who has built toilets for millions? Who has brought electricity to their homes? Lalu Prasad Yadav wants to give all this to infiltrators. Lalu Yadav, don’t worry. This time, BJP workers have entered the fray with a determination to secure such a majority that Tejashwi Yadav won’t even dare contest the next election. We must fight with this enthusiasm and passion,” he said.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dedication, Amit Shah said, “Yesterday was Modi ji’s birthday. I have worked alongside him for over 24 years, and not once in all this time has he taken a break or vacation. He serves the people of the country every single day of the year, while some leaders rush off on foreign tours within just six months.”

In a similar attack on Congress, Amit Shah targeted Rahul Gandhi during an interaction with BJP workers in Rohtas. The Union Home Minister accused the Congress party of ignoring development issues and focusing instead on protecting “illegal infiltrators” from Bangladesh.

Addressing the gathering, Shah said, “They (Congress) spread false narratives every time. Rahul Gandhi went on a yatra—not to address vote theft, education, employment, electricity, or roads—but to save infiltrators from Bangladesh. Have any of you lost your votes? This was Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Ghuspaithiya Bachao Yatra’.”

Questioning the relevance of Congress’s yatra, Shah asked, “Should infiltrators have the right to vote or receive free rations? Should they get jobs, houses, or medical treatment worth up to five lakh rupees? Instead of our youth, Rahul Baba and his company are giving benefits to vote-bank infiltrators.”

He urged BJP workers to raise awareness about the alleged risks if Congress returned to power, saying, “It is our duty to visit every home and inform people that if Congress forms the government, even by mistake, every district of Bihar will be filled with infiltrators.”

These remarks come as both BJP and Congress intensify campaigns in Bihar ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, expected in October or November. Rahul Gandhi’s 15-day Voter Adhikar Yatra concluded on September 1, with several leaders from the INDIA bloc joining him in a show of strength.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the Election Commission of India for allegedly “not cooperating” with the Karnataka CID’s voter fraud investigation in the Aland Assembly segment of Kalaburagi district. Gandhi claimed that the probe has been stalled for over two years because the poll body has not responded to letters sent by the CID, calling it “proof” that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is “protecting vote chors (vote thieves).”

Alleging that the ECI is aware of people manipulating voter lists, he said, “The last letter was sent in September 2025. No reply. This proves Gyanesh Kumar is protecting vote chors. But who are these people? Who is using software in a centralized manner to delete votes? The Election Commission knows who they are.”

Gandhi further claimed that a “group of people” is systematically targeting voters who support opposition parties, particularly those from OBC, Dalit, and marginalized communities. “In election after election, some group has been systematically deleting votes across India, mainly targeting Dalits, OBCs, adivasis, and minorities who vote for the opposition. We now have 100 percent proof of this,” he said.

Speaking specifically about Aland in Karnataka, the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition alleged that unknown individuals attempted to fraudulently delete around 6,000 votes using software.

