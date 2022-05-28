Andhra Pradesh: 4 Killed In Cylinder Blast In Anantapur

As many as four people were killed and two others sustained severe injuries when the wall of a house collapsed after a cylinder blast in Andhra Pradesh, informed police on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident took place in the wee hours of Saturday in a residence in Mulakaledu village in the Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, reported ANI.

The superintendent of police (SP) Anantapur, Faqeerappa said, “Today in the wee hours a cylinder blasted in a residence in Mulakaledu village in Anantapur. Due to the impact of the blast neighboring residence's wall collapsed and crushed four members to death and two severely injured. Immediately after receiving information police reached the spot and began a rescue operation.”