Andhra Pradesh: New Cabinet Likely To Be Sworn In On Monday

The cabinet of Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to be sworn in on Monday following the resignation of the entire cabinet on Thursday.
Seven to ten ministers from the previous cabinet are like to be retained during the swearing-in, which will take place at around 11.30 am tomorrow, reported ANI.
CM Reddy “happily” welcomed the resignation of his cabinet as the chief of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP). He said that the move was welcomed as a part of preparation of the upcoming state elections in 2024.
At the end of the final cabinet meeting on Thursday afternoon, all 24 of his cabinet ministers submitted their resignation to CM Reddy at Andhra Pradesh Secretariat.
Reddy reportedly handed over the final list of 19 ministers who were being dropped from the cabinet to the Governor on Wednesday.
Notably, there are five deputy CMs in the current cabinet with Reddy likely to add five new deputy CMs, in line with his strategy to strike a caste balance in the state. The current deputy CMs represent Scheduled caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Backward Caste, minority and Kapu communities.
There are also 11 ministers from upper castes including four from the Reddy community, seven from Other backward class (OBC), five from SC and one each from ST and Muslim communities.
