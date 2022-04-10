Andhra Pradesh: New Cabinet Likely To Be Sworn In On Monday

The cabinet of Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to be sworn in on Monday following the resignation of the entire cabinet on Thursday.

Seven to ten ministers from the previous cabinet are like to be retained during the swearing-in, which will take place at around 11.30 am tomorrow, reported ANI.

CM Reddy “happily” welcomed the resignation of his cabinet as the chief of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP). He said that the move was welcomed as a part of preparation of the upcoming state elections in 2024.

At the end of the final cabinet meeting on Thursday afternoon, all 24 of his cabinet ministers submitted their resignation to CM Reddy at Andhra Pradesh Secretariat.