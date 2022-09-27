Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: 2 Vehicles Used In Crime Recovered By SIT

The Uttarakhand Police probing the horrific Ankita Bhandari murder case said on Tuesday that the SIT had recovered two vehicles allegedly used in the crime from a resort where Ankita worked in Rishikesh.

DIG P Renuka Devi said the SIT will now record the statements of the women employees of the Vantara Resort, owned by the main accused Pulkit Arya, son of expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya. "We are analysing all the evidence. A post-mortem report has been received. We will record the statements of women who worked at the resort. Two motorcycles used in the crime have been found. We will apply for police custody of the accused for interrogation, including Ishita, in the resort of the main accused Pulkit Arya," the DIG told ANI.

The body of Ankita Bhandari, 19, was recovered from the Chilla Canal in Rishikesh on September 24. "It has been found from the CCTV footage that these two vehicles were used by the accused for going to Chilla barrage and coming back," the DIG said.