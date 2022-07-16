Appreciate Initiatives Of Govt, NNPGs On Peace Dialogue: Parliamentary Committee

The Parliamentary Committee on the Naga Political Issue on Saturday welcomed the positive initiatives being taken by the government of India and the Working Committees of the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) regarding the ongoing peace dialogue.

The Committee also appreciated and welcomed the efforts made by the Naga political groups in taking the talks forward.

In a meeting held at Kohima today, the Parliamentary Committee, while welcoming the statements and observations made by various organisations and individuals calling for unity and early solution, appealed to all sections to refrain from making statements that may create misunderstanding and disunity, and that may stand in the way of our common and collective endeavour to achieve genuine and lasting peace.