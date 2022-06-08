AQIS Threatens Bombings Across India As Revenge Against Comments On Prophet

Terrorist organization al-Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent (AQIS) has threatened to carry out bombings as a revenge against the controversial comments about Prophet Mohammad made by leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
A statement from the outfit’s official mouthpiece as-Sahab media claimed that it’s “mujhahideen” were ready to carry out suicide bombings in Delhi, Mumbai, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.
AQIS is known for carrying out attacks in Bangladesh against secular writers and bloggers in the past. The statement read, “In response to this affront, the hearts of Muslims all over the world are bleeding and are filled with feelings of revenge and retribution.”
The statement further said, “We also remind our brethren in the subcontinent that our Prophet told us about the battle of India (Ghazwa-e-Hind) and predicted the victory for Muslims in India.”
It may be noted that this is the second instance in the last two months that the militant group has spoken about issues in India. Earlier in April, the group had tried to lend in on the hijab row.
Meanwhile, a pro-al-Qaida Telegram channel shared a video exhorting followers of the terrorist group to swear revenge.
BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma was suspended by the party following the events after pressure from Islamic nations around the world.