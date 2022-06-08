AQIS Threatens Bombings Across India As Revenge Against Comments On Prophet

Terrorist organization al-Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent (AQIS) has threatened to carry out bombings as a revenge against the controversial comments about Prophet Mohammad made by leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

A statement from the outfit’s official mouthpiece as-Sahab media claimed that it’s “mujhahideen” were ready to carry out suicide bombings in Delhi, Mumbai, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

AQIS is known for carrying out attacks in Bangladesh against secular writers and bloggers in the past. The statement read, “In response to this affront, the hearts of Muslims all over the world are bleeding and are filled with feelings of revenge and retribution.”