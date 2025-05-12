Army Reports First Peaceful Night Along J&K, Border Areas in Days

Following several nights of intense cross-border hostilities, the region along the northern and western International Borders (IB) experienced its first calm night between May 11 and 12, the Indian Army confirmed on Sunday. This marks a significant shift after days of artillery shelling, drone assaults, and heightened military tensions following India’s launch of Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the April 22 terror attacks.

In an official statement, the Army said, “The night remained largely peaceful in Jammu and Kashmir and other areas along the international border. No incident has been reported, marking the first calm night in recent days.” The areas had been reeling under continuous threat due to Pakistan’s heavy shelling and attempted drone strikes, particularly targeting border zones in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Gujarat.

The temporary calm follows the Indian Armed Forces’ decisive offensive under Operation Sindoor, which dismantled key terrorist infrastructure inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The strikes were carried out in response to escalating attacks, including a massive drone assault on Indian cities between Srinagar and Naliya on the night of May 8–9.

At a high-level joint press briefing on Sunday, senior military officials — Lieutenant General Rajeev Ghai, Director General Military Operations; Vice Admiral A N Pramod, Director General Naval Operations; and Air Marshal A K Bharti, Director General Air Operations — outlined the strategic gains from the operation.

They revealed that over 100 terrorists were neutralised in precise, coordinated strikes on May 7. These included high-value operatives linked to major attacks such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking and the 2019 Pulwama suicide bombing.

Air Marshal Bharti highlighted India's superior strike capabilities, stating, “We can target every system at Pakistan’s bases. Our response was calibrated, aimed solely at military installations, avoiding civilian harm and collateral damage.” He described the retaliatory actions as “swift, coordinated and measured,” intended to convey a strong deterrent message.

The Indian Air Force launched precision strikes on major Pakistani military facilities, including Chaklala, Rafiq, Rahim Yar Khan, followed by secondary strikes at Sargodha, Bhulari, and Jacobabad. These targets comprised air bases, command centres, air defence systems, and critical infrastructure.

Commenting on the damage inflicted, Air Marshal Bharti said, “We do not count body bags. Our mission is to strike strategic targets, and that has been achieved.”

Lieutenant General Ghai further asserted that the operation significantly degraded Pakistan’s terrorist launch pads and logistical chains. “This was not a symbolic gesture but a resolute and effective operation to eliminate threats at their source,” he said.