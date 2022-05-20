Arunachal: Amit Shah To Inaugurate Several Projects During His 2-Day Visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will embark on a two day visit to Arunachal Pradesh from Saturday (May 21) where he will inaugurate a slew of development projects.

He will lay the foundation of a 51-feet-statue of sage Parshuram at Wakro in Lohit district, besides launching around 40 projects, officials said on Friday.



On Saturday, Shah will attend the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Ramakrishna Mission School at Narottam Nagar, Deomali in Tirap district after which he would go to Namsai and lay the foundation of the Parshuram statue.

On Sunday, he will meet social organisations and also offer puja at the Golden Pagoda near Tengapani in Namsai district.



Later, Shah will address a public meeting on Namsai general ground and launch important projects, the officials said as per a report of PTI.



The home minister will also chair a security and development review meeting with Army, ITBP, SSB, Assam Rifles, BRO and National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation LTD (NHIDCL) personnel at Namsai and attend a banquet with them before leaving for Delhi, they added.



This would be Shah's second visit to the northeastern state as the Union home minister. He had last visited Arunachal Pradesh in February 2020 to attend the 34th statehood day celebrations.



His visit had then drawn strong objections from China which lays claims to Arunachal Pradesh.



Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh is part of the mega cross-country tour during which he has been attending several public, political and official events.

