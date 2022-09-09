Arunachal: Govt Adopts Transplantation of Human Organ Act

The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly unanimously adopted the Transplantation of Human Organ Act 1994 (Amendment Act 2011), aiming to create a suitable infrastructure for organ donation in the state.

The act was adopted through a government resolution passed by the vote and assent given by all the legislatures attending the last day of the Arunachal Pradesh legislative assembly session, ANI reported.

The government resolution was moved by the State Health and Family Welfare Minister of Arunachal Alo Libang.

In the assembly, the Arunachal Pradesh Health Minister said that the adoption of the Act was essential to regulate the removal, storage and transplantation of human organs for therapeutic purposes and for the prevention of commercial dealings in human organs, the ANI report stated.

"Adoption of the Act will be our first step towards creating suitable infrastructure for implementation, capacity building of hospital staff and doctors, advocacy for promoting deceased organ and tissue donation, conduct IEC for bringing awareness among the general public and establishing national networking and registry," Libang said.

On the other hand, Congress MLA Ninong Ering said, "The idea behind the bill, of transplanting human is a relevant one, but before passing the bill, it should be kept for discussion and some guidelines should be amended. But, the health minister adopted the bill according to the laid guidelines by various states".

The Parliament had passed the Act which received the assent of the President of India on July 8, 1994, and September 27, 2011, respectively.