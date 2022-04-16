Arunachal Pradesh: 3 Held On Suspicion Of Peddling Opium

A total of three people were arrested on suspicions of drug peddling by the anti-drug squad (ADS) of Arunachal Pradesh police on Saturday from the state’s Changlang district.

The state police’s anti-narcotics wing conducted an operation based on specific inputs in the Changlang district during which the three were apprehended.

Those detained have been identified as Winlun Hallang aged 35 years, Wangton Hangphuk aged 37 years and Samhom Tangha 50 years old. Both Hallang and Hangphuk are residents of Kuthung village in Lazu circle of the Tirap district.