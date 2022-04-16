Encounter Breaks Out At Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag

An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday, informed police.
The encounter broke out at Watnar in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir, reported ANI.
Kashmir police said that security forces along with police are on the job.
In a tweet, Kashmir zone police wrote, “#Encounter has started at Watnar, #Kokernag area of #Anantnag district. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.”
Notably, two terrorists were killed in another encounter on Monday at the Khurbatpora area of Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir. Two police personnel had also sustained bullet injuries in the encounter . They were rushed to the hospital.