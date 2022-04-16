Summer Vacation To Be Reduced To 10 Days Notifies Odisha Govt
The government of Odisha announced on Saturday that summer vacation in schools will be slashed to 10 days from June 6 to June 16.
An official notification from the Department of school and mass education read, “The decision has been taken "in order to compensate for learning losses arising out of COVID-19 during the last two years, Learning Recovery Plan (LRP) as envisaged by Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) will be implemented with the existing teachers during morning classes.”
“Keeping in the prevailing summer heat, "Morning classes will continue until further orders and the teaching hour will be from 6.00 am to 9.00 am from May 1 to June 5," it added.
The class promotion for the students from standards one to eight will be made by April 20 and new admissions and re-admissions for classes one to nine may be done from April 20 to April 30, the notification further stated.
According to the new assessment policy of the Board of secondary education of Odisha, students of ninth standard will have to appear for the Summative Assessment II examination, reported ANI.
However, the notification added that the process of conducting the exams and declaring the results will have to be completed by May 10.
The notification also said that cooked mid day meals will be supplied to the eligible beneficiaries.