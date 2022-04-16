Summer Vacation To Be Reduced To 10 Days Notifies Odisha Govt

The government of Odisha announced on Saturday that summer vacation in schools will be slashed to 10 days from June 6 to June 16.

An official notification from the Department of school and mass education read, “The decision has been taken "in order to compensate for learning losses arising out of COVID-19 during the last two years, Learning Recovery Plan (LRP) as envisaged by Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) will be implemented with the existing teachers during morning classes.”

“Keeping in the prevailing summer heat, "Morning classes will continue until further orders and the teaching hour will be from 6.00 am to 9.00 am from May 1 to June 5," it added.