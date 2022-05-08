Cyberabad Police Seizes 800 KGs Of Cannabis In Hyderabad

Cyberabad Metropolitan Police intercepted and apprehended two inter-state drug peddlers on Sunday and seized a massive quantity of cannabis from them in Hyderabad.

Police said that they acted on inputs of a possible smuggling operation, based on which, they intercepted a lorry at Shamshabad in Telangana and seized around 800 kilograms of cannabis.

They also took the vehicle into custody, taking the amount of the total seizure to around Rs 2 crore.

The five accused are from Uttar Pradesh and Odisha. Police informed that they were transporting cannabis from Odisha to Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh via Hyderabad.