Cyberabad Police Seizes 800 KGs Of Cannabis In Hyderabad

Cyberabad Metropolitan Police intercepted and apprehended two inter-state drug peddlers on Sunday and seized a massive quantity of cannabis from them in Hyderabad.
Police said that they acted on inputs of a possible smuggling operation, based on which, they intercepted a lorry at Shamshabad in Telangana and seized around 800 kilograms of cannabis.
They also took the vehicle into custody, taking the amount of the total seizure to around Rs 2 crore.
The five accused are from Uttar Pradesh and Odisha. Police informed that they were transporting cannabis from Odisha to Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh via Hyderabad.
The driver of the lorry and a cleaner were arrested today, police said.
Meanwhile, three others including the supplier and the receiver of the consignment are absconding.
Commissioner of Cyberabad Police, Stephen Raveendra said that the cannabis was procured from local cultivators in Vishakhapatnam and Odisha.
"They would purchase the cannabis at a rate of Rs 3,000 per kilogram, selling it to buyers at Rs 20,000 per kilogram," Raveendra said.
Taking to Twitter, the Cyberabad police wrote, “SOT SHAMSHABAD and SHAMSHABAD POLICE arrested 2 interstate drug peddlers moving 800 kg of ganja from Rajamundry to Bulandshahar, UP, via Hyd, & seized a vehicle & 2 mobiles.”