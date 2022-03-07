Ukraine Crisis: Train carrying essential items from Lviv reaches Kyiv

Amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, a train carrying relief material left from Lviv for Kyiv after a ceasefire was declared by the Russian military on Monday.

The relief material that the train carried includes water bottles, milk packs, medicines and other essential items. All the sleeper classes of the were empty.

Meanwhile, Kyiv station wore a deserted look when the train reached there.

A ceasefire was announced by Russian armed forces from 10:00 am (07:00 GMT) on Monday for the residents of Ukraine capital Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv, Sumy to evacuate from cities.

Also Read: Business Establishments in Guwahati to Submit Safety Certificate

"Given the catastrophic humanitarian situation and its sharp aggravation in the cities of Kiev, Kharkiv, Sumy and Mariupol, as well as at the personal request of French President Emmanuel Macron to Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, the Russian armed forces announce ceasefire for humanitarian purposes from 10;00 March 7, 2022, and open humanitarian corridors," the interdepartmental coordination headquarters for humanitarian response in Ukraine said in a statement.

During the ceasefire, Russia will control the evacuation of residents from the cities of Ukraine with the help of drones.

Also Read: Gang of bike thieves arrested in Assam