Arunachal Youths Missing Since August Yet To Be Traced

Two youths who went missing on August 24 along the Indo-China border in the Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh are yet to be traced.

Two men identified as Bateilum Tikro aged 33 years and Bayingso Manyu aged 35 years had left home on August 19 and went to the mountains in search of medicinal plants, were reported to be last seen on August 24 by some fellow villagers.

They carried with them their bedding and food items that could last for 15-20 days.

When the two youths did not return after more than one and half months, the family members lodged a missing complaint at Khupa village police station on October 9.

The missing duo was from Duliang village and Chiprugam village, respectively, in Goliang circle of 45 Hayuliang constituency.

The family members of the missing youths doubt that they might have crossed Indian territory mistakenly and entered China where they are abducted by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Notably, five youths were abducted from the Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh earlier in September 2020 by PLA and were released after a few weeks. A boy named Miram Tarom was also abducted by PLA on January 18 this year from the Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.