CID Summons Six Assam Seed Corporation Officials in 2017 Scam

The Assam Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has summoned six officials of Assam Seed Corporation Ltd. in connection with its probe into a Rs 4 crore scam that took place in 2017 under CID PS Case No. 17/2019.

Today, three officials- Dealing Assistant Alpana Boro, Administrative Officer Priyanka Hazarika, and retired Senior Accounts Officer Debashish Sengupta- were interrogated by the CID. The remaining three officials are scheduled to appear in the coming days.

According to a notice issued by Dy. SP (HQ) cum OC CID PS, all six officials are required to report to the CID office in Guwahati to record their statements and provide specimen handwriting samples. The schedule is as follows:

Alpana Boro, Dealing Assistant – September 5, 2025

Priyanka Hazarika, Administrative Officer – September 5, 2025

Debashish Sengupta, Senior Accountant – September 5, 2025

Nabanit Saikia, General Manager Finance – September 6, 2025

Lalit Das, Cashier – September 6, 2025

Dr. Nandi Ray, General Manager (Marketing) – September 7, 2025

The CID has emphasised the urgency of the matter, requiring full compliance from all concerned officials. The investigation forms part of the larger probe into alleged financial irregularities at the Assam Seed Corporation.

