Assam CM Labels Kejriwal as "Biggest Goon" in India, Slams Delhi's Health Model

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a blistering attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, calling him the "biggest goon" in India. His remarks came in response to allegations of an assault on Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal by Kejriwal's personal aide, Bibhav Kumar, at the former Delhi Chief Minister's residence.

"A goon like Arvind Kejriwal, who can beat up his own MP at his residence—have you ever seen such a big goon? He is the biggest goon in India," CM Sarma said while addressing the media. His scathing comments came after Maliwal accused Kejriwal's aide of physically assaulting her at the Delhi CM’s residence.

In a sharp follow-up attack, CM Sarma turned his attention to Kejriwal’s controversial Mohalla Clinic model, calling into question its effectiveness and the priorities of the Delhi government. Sarma pointed out the flaws in the model and emphasized the need for establishing medical colleges in the national capital rather than continuing with Mohalla Clinics.

"He (Arvind Kejriwal) claims to have brought a revolution in health and education... He boasts about the Mohalla Clinic in Delhi, claiming it's the best health model in the country. But why are we building hospitals on footpaths? Shouldn’t we be focusing on creating medical colleges to provide better healthcare in Delhi?” Sarma demanded.

The BJP has ramped up its election campaign in Delhi ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections on February 5, with confidence running high among party leaders. BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, while addressing a public meeting, expressed strong optimism about the party's performance, predicting a landslide victory. "BJP is making a comeback in Delhi. We will win 55 seats, and we will continue to provide all facilities—water, electricity, and better roads—to the people of Delhi," he said.

Echoing the sentiment, BJP candidate from Malviya Nagar constituency, Satish Upadhyay, assured supporters that the BJP would emerge victorious, with the "Lotus" symbol blooming across Delhi. "The 'AAP-da' government will be shown the door. The BJP will win with a majority, and Delhi believes in the guarantees of PM Modi," Upadhyay declared.

As the days draw closer to the crucial Delhi elections, the battle between the BJP, Congress, and AAP has reached fever pitch, with all parties launching sharp attacks on each other. Voting will take place on February 5, with the results to be declared on February 8.

The political climate in Delhi is charged, with the stakes higher than ever as voters prepare to choose the leadership that will shape the city’s future.