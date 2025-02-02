Rajnath Singh Slams AAP, Says No Party Matches Its "Mayajaal" Tactics

In a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday accused the ruling party in Delhi of excelling in deception, asserting that no other political outfit in the country could rival its ability to mislead the public.

Addressing a public rally in Chandni Chowk, Singh underscored the significance of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, emphasizing the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) commitment to driving the capital’s development at par with the rest of the nation.

‘AAP Masters of Deception, Congress No Better’

Lashing out at both AAP and the Congress, the Defence Minister stated: “Be it AAP or Congress, you have seen how their governments function. AAP excels in spreading ‘Mayajaal’ (illusion or deception). No other party in the country can match them in this.”

Singh lamented that Delhi, despite being the heart of India, had not witnessed the level of progress seen in other states under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

‘Delhi Left Behind in Development Due to Congress and AAP’

Singh highlighted that Delhi’s governance over the last 26 years had alternated between the Congress and AAP, and that this stagnation had cost the capital dearly.

“This is the first election of 2025, and it is crucial in its own right. The biggest irony of Delhi is that for the last 26 years, governance has remained in the hands of either Congress or AAP. While the entire country has progressed under PM Modi, Delhi has lagged behind. What crime have the people of Delhi committed to deserve this?” Singh questioned.

He further accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government of failing to cooperate with the Centre despite substantial assistance.

“We, the BJP, want to develop the ‘Dil’ of India at the same pace as the rest of the country. But despite help from the central government, the state government has refused to cooperate,” he added.

‘BJP Never Given the Chance It Deserves’

Earlier in the day, addressing another rally in Rajendra Nagar, Singh made an emotional appeal to Delhiites, stating that the BJP had never been given a fair opportunity to govern the national capital.

“Delhi is one of the hearts of India, yet for the last 25 years, governance has oscillated between Congress and AAP. The BJP never got the chance it deserved to serve Delhi. Despite stepping into the 21st century, the city remains deprived of development because of the failures of these two parties,” he remarked.

Delhi Gears Up for Crucial Assembly Polls

The Delhi Assembly elections will be conducted in a single phase on February 5, with counting scheduled for February 8. As the battle for the national capital intensifies, the BJP is positioning itself as the party that can break Delhi’s cycle of stagnation and usher in a new era of governance and development.