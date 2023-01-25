Assam CM Meets Nirmala Sitharaman To Discuss Namrup Fertilizer Plant

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the fourth batch of the Namrup Fertilizer Plant will be made operational soon.
The Assam CM, who is in Delhi, said this after meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during which discussions were held on the implementation of Batch 4 of the Namrup Fertilizer Plant in Assam.
CM Sarma said, “We are working on making the fourth batch of the plant operational as soon as possible.”
Meanwhile, the Assam CM also clarified that he was not a part of the meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah over elections in Tripura.
It may be noted that earlier in the day, reports emerged that CM Sarma, who is also the convener of North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), met with Amit Shah to discuss the assembly elections in Tripura with an alliance between ally IPFT and TIPRA Motha taking shape.
The meeting was also attended by TIPRA chief and royal scion Pradyot Debbarma. According to reports, BJP is worried with TIPRA Motha led by Debbarma and Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) flirting on the lines of a partnership.
Meanwhile, TIPRA Motha is adamant with its demand for Greater Tipraland.
On the other hand, TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Debbarma was also reportedly part of the meeting with the Union home minister in New Delhi today. Debbarma upheld the demand for greater Tipraland, while negotiating for a state within the state.
Earlier this month, IPFT convened a "closed door meeting" with party leaders of TIPRA Motha in Guwahati on January 22, in a significant development with the crucial assembly elections upcoming in Tripura.
According to sources, discussions were held on IPFT’s merger with TIPRA Motha royal scion and former top Congress leader Pradyot Manikya Debbarma.
Informing about the meeting, Pradyot Debbarma took to twitter and wrote, “Met the IPFT leadership yesterday and asked them to consider becoming one party! Time is short and I hope they do the right thing.”