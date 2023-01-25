Assam CM Meets Nirmala Sitharaman To Discuss Namrup Fertilizer Plant

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the fourth batch of the Namrup Fertilizer Plant will be made operational soon.

The Assam CM, who is in Delhi, said this after meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during which discussions were held on the implementation of Batch 4 of the Namrup Fertilizer Plant in Assam.

CM Sarma said, “We are working on making the fourth batch of the plant operational as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, the Assam CM also clarified that he was not a part of the meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah over elections in Tripura.

It may be noted that earlier in the day, reports emerged that CM Sarma, who is also the convener of North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), met with Amit Shah to discuss the assembly elections in Tripura with an alliance between ally IPFT and TIPRA Motha taking shape.

The meeting was also attended by TIPRA chief and royal scion Pradyot Debbarma. According to reports, BJP is worried with TIPRA Motha led by Debbarma and Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) flirting on the lines of a partnership.