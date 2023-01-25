Tripura Polls: BJP Sweating Over TIPRA-IPFT Alliance

Ahead of assembly elections in Tripura, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) central leadership has been left scratching its head with a new alliance emerging in the northeastern state.

According to reports, BJP is worried with TIPRA Motha led by royal scion Pradyot Manikya Debbarma and Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) flirting on the lines of a partnership.

With that in mind, it has now come to the fore that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union home minister Amit Shah sat for a meeting.

Meanwhile, TIPRA Motha is adamant with its demand for Greater Tipraland.

On the other hand, TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Debbarma was also reportedly part of the meeting with the Union home minister in New Delhi today. Debbarma upheld the demand for greater Tipraland, while negotiating for a state within the state.

Earlier this month, IPFT, an ally of the BJP in Tripura, convened a "closed door meeting" with party leaders of TIPRA Motha in Guwahati on January 22, in a significant development with the crucial assembly elections upcoming in Tripura.