Assam CM Urges to Railway Minister for Network Expansion, Better Connectivity

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi on Sunday, urging greater expansion of the railway network in the state to improve connectivity for passengers.

During the 25-minute meeting at the Railway Minister’s official residence, Sarma proposed the introduction of three new Amrit Bharat trains to and from Assam. He also suggested a new rail link connecting Umrangso town in Dima Hasao district to Lanka in Hojai district.

The Chief Minister further sought early completion of the proposed railway line between Kokrajhar and Gelephu Mindfulness City in Bhutan, aimed at strengthening cross-border connectivity. He additionally requested more stoppages of major trains passing through Assam to benefit local passengers.

Sarma stated that Minister Vaishnaw had “kindly consented” to the proposals, including the new trains, the Umrangso-Lanka rail link, expedited work on the Kokrajhar-Gelephu line, and additional train stoppages in the state.

The Railway Minister responded positively and assured the implementation of the suggested measures.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Sarma described the meeting as “very productive” and highlighted the key decisions:

Introduction of three new Amrit Bharat trains .

Creation of a rail link from Umrangso to Lanka .

Expediting work on the Kokrajhar-Gelephu railway line in Bhutan.

Additional stoppages of major trains transiting Assam.

Also Read: Assam: Security Forces Kill Maoist Mastermind Behind Kokrajhar Railway Blast