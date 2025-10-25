Assam: Security Forces Kill Maoist Mastermind Behind Kokrajhar Railway Blast

In a late-night encounter at Salakati in Assam’s Kokrajhar district, Security forces gunned down the mastermind behind the recent railway track explosion.

According to sources, the accused, identified as Ipil Murmu, was a Maoist leader hailing from Jharkhand, had been operating secretly in Assam for the past few months. He was the key figure behind the IED explosion that occurred between Kokrajhar and Salakati railway stations on October 23.

Murmu was reportedly leading a small group of extremists attempting to expand their network in lower Assam. Acting on specific intelligence, security forces launched an operation in the Salakati area on Friday night. During the encounter, Murmu was fatally shot.

Murmu was originally from Jharkhand and had crossed into Assam to coordinate subversive activities. Security forces have intensified operations in the area to trace his associates and dismantle any remaining links of the Maoist network in the region.

The IED explosion occurred in the early hours of Thursday, damaging a section of the railway track between Salakati and Kokrajhar. The blast occurred around 1:00 am along the Alipurduar division of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), briefly disrupting train movement on the route.

Teams from the Assam Police, Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP) and intelligence agencies arrived at the site shortly after the incident. Bomb disposal squads and forensic experts also began examining the debris to confirm the nature of the explosive used.

Train services on the affected stretch were also suspended for several hours as engineers worked through the night to restore the track.

