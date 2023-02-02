Assam: HS Student Who Had Gone Missing Turns Up In Delhi

A higher secondary student from Assam, who had gone missing some days ago, was found on Thursday in Delhi.

The missing student was identified as Tridip Kalita. According to reports, Kalita, who had been missing for a few days, turned up today at a police station in Delhi.

After the student had gone missing, two bags belonging to him were found under the Khanapara flyover in Guwahati.

Tridip Kalita was a higher secondary student enrolled at Ramanujan Junior College in Assam’s Nagaon. Kalita, who is a resident of Mangaldoi, went missing while travelling from his home to the college.

He had last talked to his family members on Saturday, January 28 over a phone call, after which his mobile phone was reportedly switched off. Earlier today, he himself turned up at a police station in Delhi.

So far, it is not clear how he went from Guwahati to Delhi or whether it was an incident of kidnapping. The police are waiting for a response from Kalita after which an investigation into the incident will be initiated.

Earlier on January 5, in a mysterious incident, it came to the fore that an Assam girl who went missing was arrested and kept in prison in Pakistan.