Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika Visits Imphal Hospital To Check On Landslide Victims

Assam water resources minister, Pijush Hazarika on Saturday arrived at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Manipur’s Imphal to check on the people from Assam who were injured in the landslide in Manipur on Wednesday.
The cabinet minister reached there on directions from Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.
According to reports, five residents from Assam who were victims of the massive landslide were receiving treatment at the hospital.
Hazarika interacted with three of them and took stock of their health condition.
All five victims are in a stable condition and will be airlifted back home via a special flight, informed the state minister.
The Assam CM has arranged for the victims to be brought back on an Air Asia flight at 11.15 am tomorrow accompanied by Hazarika.
It may be noted that at least seven people from Assam including one army personnel were killed in Tupul landslide in Manipur’s Noney district, informed Hazarika.
The minister said, “One railway engineer and 11 other construction staff from Assam are still missing. Five people hailing from the state have been rescued.”
He further said that the Union Government is extending every possible logistical support to the state in the rescue operations.