Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika Visits Imphal Hospital To Check On Landslide Victims

Assam water resources minister, Pijush Hazarika on Saturday arrived at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Manipur’s Imphal to check on the people from Assam who were injured in the landslide in Manipur on Wednesday.

The cabinet minister reached there on directions from Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

According to reports, five residents from Assam who were victims of the massive landslide were receiving treatment at the hospital.

Hazarika interacted with three of them and took stock of their health condition.

All five victims are in a stable condition and will be airlifted back home via a special flight, informed the state minister.