National

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika Visits Imphal Hospital To Check On Landslide Victims

The cabinet minister reached there on directions from Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika Visits Imphal Hospital To Check On Landslide Victims
Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika visits hospital in Imphal were landslide victims are lodged
Pratidin Time

Assam water resources minister, Pijush Hazarika on Saturday arrived at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Manipur’s Imphal to check on the people from Assam who were injured in the landslide in Manipur on Wednesday.

The cabinet minister reached there on directions from Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

According to reports, five residents from Assam who were victims of the massive landslide were receiving treatment at the hospital.

Hazarika interacted with three of them and took stock of their health condition.

All five victims are in a stable condition and will be airlifted back home via a special flight, informed the state minister.

Also Read
Assam: Man Kills Brother Over Land Dispute In Udalguri

The Assam CM has arranged for the victims to be brought back on an Air Asia flight at 11.15 am tomorrow accompanied by Hazarika.

It may be noted that at least seven people from Assam including one army personnel were killed in Tupul landslide in Manipur’s Noney district, informed Hazarika.

The minister said, “One railway engineer and 11 other construction staff from Assam are still missing. Five people hailing from the state have been rescued.”

He further said that the Union Government is extending every possible logistical support to the state in the rescue operations.

Also Read
Manipur: At least 7 People from Assam Killed in Tupul Landslide
Pijush Hazarika
Manipur Landslide
Landslide Victims

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com