Assam Rifles Recover War Like Stores, Apprehend 1 In Mizoram

In a major successful operation against anti-national activities, Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered war like stores on Thursday.
The operation was carried out at Vakatkai near Tyao River of the Champhai district of Mizoram based on specific information.
An operation was launched by Assam Rifles personnels from Serchhip Battalion today. The team had a specific information of a possible smuggling of war like stores near Vakatkai.
The Assam Rifles team noticed and intercepted one civil hired vehicle in general area Vakatkai and spot checking was carried out by the team.
During the checking war like stores were recovered from a bag of the individuals. Use of such war like stores could have endangered the lives of innocent people and led to various illegal activities.
This recovery has prevented the loss of precious lives. The items recovered during the operation included two China-made walkie talkies, three safety fuse, nine detonators and 17 gelatin sticks weighing a total of 2.125 kilograms.
Meanwhile, the apprehended individual was identified as Vanlalchhunga, aged 30 years. He is a resident of Zokhawthar in the Champhai district.
The detained person along with the seized items have been handed over to Champhai Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.
Assam Rifles has over the years been reckoned to fight against the anti-national activities. This operation is a huge set back for all anti-national activists. The operation’s success will go a long way in establishment of peace and harmony.