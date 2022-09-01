Assam Rifles Recover War Like Stores, Apprehend 1 In Mizoram

In a major successful operation against anti-national activities, Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered war like stores on Thursday.

The operation was carried out at Vakatkai near Tyao River of the Champhai district of Mizoram based on specific information.

An operation was launched by Assam Rifles personnels from Serchhip Battalion today. The team had a specific information of a possible smuggling of war like stores near Vakatkai.

The Assam Rifles team noticed and intercepted one civil hired vehicle in general area Vakatkai and spot checking was carried out by the team.

During the checking war like stores were recovered from a bag of the individuals. Use of such war like stores could have endangered the lives of innocent people and led to various illegal activities.