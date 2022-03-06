Assam Rifles Seize Areca Nuts Worth Rs 26 Lakhs In Mizoram

Troopers of Assam Rifles have recovered a huge amount of areca nuts weighing 6,120 kg from Mizoram’s Champhai district.

According to an official statement, the estimated cost of the seized areca nuts is Rs 26.19 lakh.

Areca nuts is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar border, the statement said.

"Serchip Battalion of Headquarter 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) recovered areca nuts worth Rs 26,19,360 (appx 6,120 kgs) in gen area Ruantlang to Tlangsam Champhai on March 4. The operation was carried out by a team of 8 Assam Rifles and 11 Assam Rifles on specific information," said Assam Rifles.

Later, the seized contraband items were handed over to customs department for further legal proceedings.

Last month, large quantities of areca nuts were recovered on Saturday from Guwahati Railway Station in Assam.

In two separate recoveries, 44 bags of areca nuts were recovered from a Rajdhani Express train while another 22 bags were recovered from a Karmrup Express train today at Guwahati Railway Station.

The recovered areca nuts are suspected to be of Burmese origin, the railway police informed.

