Motor vessel Lal Bahadur Shastri arrives in Assam

Motor vessel (MV) Lal Bahadur Shastri has finally arrived in Assam from Bihar’s capital city Patna.

The motor vessel was flagged off from Patna’s Inland Water Terminal Gaighat on February 5. Union minister of ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal flagged off the motor vessel.

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) ship will be welcomed at the Pandu ghat in Guwahati by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday. Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal will also be present at the occasion.

The ship has travelled 2,350 kilometers across West Bengal and Bangladesh for one month. The ship is carrying 200 metric tons of rice belonging to the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

The MV has opened a new gateway for connectivity through waterways in the Northeast region. This will initiate the pilot movement of food grains on vessels from to Guwahati.

The movement via this vessel will make India’s farmers Aatmanirbhar by expanding their reach and providing the farmers better prices and better living.

