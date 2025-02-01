Assam Students Shine at National Environment Youth Parliament in Jaipur

Five students from Guwahati made Assam proud by representing the state at the National Environment Youth Parliament (NEYP) 2025, held on January 24-25 at the Vidhan Sabha in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

This prestigious event, spearheaded by Students for Development (SFD) in collaboration with Paryavaran Sanrakshan Gatividhi and other stakeholders, provided a dynamic platform for young minds to engage in meaningful discussions on environmental conservation and policy-making.

The Assam delegation included Rahul Rohan Paul and Arunima Dutta from Gauhati University, Kuhelika Saha from Cotton University, and Akshita Sharma and Elina Singha from B. Borooah College. Additionally, Raj Kamal Phukan and Kunal Agarwal from Dibrugarh University also participated, further strengthening Assam’s presence on the national stage.

NEYP-2025 is an initiative aimed at fostering environmental awareness and leadership among youth, equipping them with decision-making and diplomatic skills. Through seminars, panel discussions, interactive sessions, and policy debates, the event encouraged students to devise holistic solutions to pressing environmental challenges. The key objectives included promoting green leadership, youth engagement, informed decision-making, and collaborative problem-solving.

The participation of Assam’s students at this esteemed forum marks a significant step in nurturing future environmental leaders. Their active involvement in discussions and policy deliberations underscores their commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

As India faces increasing ecological challenges, the role of youth in environmental conservation has never been more critical. Platforms like NEYP-2025 empower students to contribute towards sustainable solutions, ensuring a greener future for the nation. Assam’s young delegates have not only represented the state with distinction but have also reaffirmed their dedication to shaping a more environmentally conscious society.