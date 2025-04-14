Atishi Slams BJP Govt Over Worsening Power Outages in Delhi

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, has once again raised serious concerns over the deteriorating electricity situation in the national capital. In a pointed critique of the BJP-led government, Atishi accused the administration of misleading the public by denying the existence of widespread power outages.

Advertisment

On Monday, Atishi Marlena visited Madhu Vihar in the Vishwas Nagar Assembly constituency, where she interacted with residents grappling with frequent and prolonged electricity cuts. “The BJP’s double-engine government has completely failed to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply in Delhi,” she stated. “Under the AAP government, the capital had achieved 24x7 power supply. Today, the same city is facing regular and extended outages.”

Residents voiced their deep frustration during the interaction, describing the frequent power cuts as a daily ordeal. Shopkeepers reported disruptions in business, while parents and students highlighted the adverse impact on children’s education. “With multiple outages each day, lasting hours at a time, our lives are severely affected,” said a local shopkeeper. “Earlier, we had stable electricity. Now, we are forced to work around unpredictable supply.”

One woman expressed concern for vulnerable sections of society. “Summer has just begun and we’re already seeing frequent cuts. The elderly and the sick are suffering in this unbearable heat,” she said.

Children’s education has also been hit hard. “My child cannot concentrate on studies in the heat and darkness,” said a parent. “It’s impossible to maintain any sort of routine.”

Residents recalled how, under the previous AAP administration, uninterrupted power supply had become the norm in Delhi—even during peak summer months. “We had sold off our inverters because they were no longer needed. Now, after two months of persistent outages, we’re compelled to purchase them again,” said a resident.

During her visit, Atishi observed widespread public anger and discontent over the current situation. A local flour mill worker shared, “This kind of power disruption hasn’t occurred in the last 10 years. Business is suffering, and households are struggling to cope.”

Atishi’s ground-level assessment stands in sharp contrast to the BJP government's repeated denials regarding power shortages. Her visit has once again underscored the growing disconnect between official claims and the lived reality of Delhi’s residents.

“The city is slipping back into the dark ages—literally and figuratively,” Atishi said, urging immediate corrective action to restore the standard of power supply that Delhiites had come to expect.