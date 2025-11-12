Atul Bora Meets Union Minister Shivraj Chouhan, Reviews Assam Farm Projects

Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora on Thursday met Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the national capital and discussed the progress of several central agricultural schemes currently being implemented in Assam.

During the meeting, both leaders reviewed the state’s performance under key central projects and exchanged views on ways to enhance agricultural productivity and support for farmers. Bora informed that three districts of Assam have been included under the Aspirational Agricultural Districts programme, which aims to accelerate rural and agri-based development.

Highlighting the distinct challenges faced by farmers in Assam compared to states like Haryana and Punjab, Bora said the new initiative will significantly benefit farmers in the state. “The problems faced by our farmers are very different. This programme will help address Assam’s specific agricultural needs,” he stated.

Speaking on political matters, Bora announced that the Assam Gana Parishad (AGP) will observe singer Zubeen Garg’s birthday as National Pride Day across the state. The celebration will include blood donation camps, public lectures, and tree plantation drives to honour the artist’s contribution to Assamese identity and culture.

Addressing questions about political alliances, the AGP president reaffirmed that the party remains a part of the NDA alliance since 2016. “We have been with the NDA since 2016. It’s not yet time to comment on how we will move forward in the next election,” Bora said, adding that the party’s organisational base is now stronger than before.

Commenting on the recent opposition unity meeting held in Guwahati, Bora remarked, “It remains to be seen how much real unity exists among them.”

