Authorize Lovlina Borgohain’s Coach At Once: Sports Ministry Tells IOA

The department of sports under the Union ministry of youth affairs and sports on Monday asked the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to arrange for the accreditation of Lovlina Borgohain’s coach.

This comes after the ace boxer had penned a long note on social media alleging mental harassment as her coaches were repeatedly being replaced. Borgohain mentioned in her post that this had adversely affected her preparations ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Taking to Twitter, the department of sports wrote, “We have urged the Indian Olympic Association to immediately arrange for the accreditation of the coach of Lovlina Borgohain.”

It may be noted that Borgohain, who had won the bronze medal in boxing in the Tokyo Olympics, alleged mental harassment due the dirty “politics” ahead of Commonwealth Games 2022 scheduled to begin from July 28 in Birmingham.

She said that her training process has been completely halted just eight days ahead of the tournament due to the politics behind the scenes.