Ayodhya Illuminated with 2.5 Lakh Diyas in Grand Ram Navami Celebration

Ayodhya was enveloped in a divine glow on Sunday evening as over 2.5 lakh earthen lamps illuminated the banks of the Saryu River at Chaudhary Charan Singh Ghat, marking the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. Devotees in thousands thronged the ghats, participating in a grand Sandhya Aarti as resonant chants of "Jai Shri Ram" filled the air, evoking a spiritual ambiance reminiscent of the city's famed Deepotsav celebrations during Diwali.

Of the total diyas, nearly 2 lakh were meticulously arranged along the steps of the ghat and surrounding areas, creating a breathtaking visual spectacle. Adding to the divine fervor, the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple—nearing completion after the grand ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony in January 2024—was adorned with vibrant lights and flowers, amplifying the festive spirit.

A celestial highlight of the day was the sacred 'Surya Tilak' phenomenon at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, where a precise beam of sunlight illuminated the forehead of Ram Lalla at exactly noon, forming a divine tilak. Priests offered prayers during this rare and spiritually significant moment, further elevating the sanctity of the occasion.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his greetings on social media, expressing reverence for Lord Ram as the "soul of India" and a symbol of unity and righteousness. He remarked, "Ram is in the faith, dignity, and philosophy of India. Ram is the formula of India's 'Unity in Diversity.'"

The grand celebrations in Ayodhya reaffirmed the city's spiritual and cultural significance, drawing devotees from across the country to witness an unforgettable spectacle of devotion and divine radiance.