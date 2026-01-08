"Baseless": Chhattisgarh Congress Refutes BJP Govt's Development Claims

Terming the government’s claims of development in Naxal-affected areas as baseless, Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee President Deepak Baij said that the BJP government’s real focus is only on exploiting the state’s natural resources.

Advertisment

He alleged that tribals opposing deforestation and the forced opening of new mines are either being jailed or shot, while families affected by Naxal violence are still running from pillar to post for compensation. At the same time, surrendered Naxals are allegedly unable to avail benefits under rehabilitation schemes.

Referring to a promise made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his Bastar visit, Baij said that villages declared Naxal-free were assured an additional grant of Rs 1 crore for development. “The BJP government must clarify how many villages in Bastar have actually received this amount,” he said, adding that in reality, the government is working only for the profit of a few corporate allies.

Baij further stated that although the Union Home Minister had declared Uttar Bastar and Narayanpur districts as Naxal-free, no official notification has been issued so far. He questioned the government’s claim that 2,386 Naxals surrendered in the last two years, asking how many of them actually received government jobs, land, and housing as promised under the rehabilitation policy. “These claims exist only on paper,” he alleged.

Highlighting the Congress government’s tenure, Baij said that 582 villages in Bastar were made Naxal-free during that period, with a 64 per cent reduction in Naxal incidents and nearly 80 per cent reduction in martyrdom of security personnel. He added that hundreds of roads, bridges, mobile towers, and security camps were established, strengthening development, trust, and security in the region.

“The successes security forces are achieving today are the result of the work done during the previous Congress government,” Baij asserted. He accused the current BJP government of harassing local tribals, violating the PESA Act in notified areas, and bringing development work related to education, health, and employment to a standstill.

According to Baij, the BJP government’s “corporate-friendly policies” have created widespread resentment across the Bastar division.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh Congress Hails Court Verdict Quashing ED FIR as ‘Victory of Truth’