Chhattisgarh Congress Hails Court Verdict Quashing ED FIR as ‘Victory of Truth’

The Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) on Wednesday welcomed the court’s decision to quash the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) FIR in the National Herald case, calling it a “victory of truth” and accusing the BJP-led central government of misusing agencies for political vendetta.

State Congress President Deepak Baij alleged that the case against Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was politically motivated, aimed at silencing the opposition.

“For the past 11 years, the Congress has consistently highlighted the failures of the BJP government. As soon as Rahul Gandhi raised issues related to alleged vote manipulation, the BJP resorted to pressure tactics using agencies like the ED,” Baij said.

He further accused the government of resorting to “selective prosecutions and political theatrics” when factual grounds weakened, keeping opposition leaders entangled in legal battles. Referring to the prolonged questioning of Congress leaders, Baij said nearly 50 hours of interrogation over five consecutive days amounted to nothing more than a political witch-hunt.

“The quashing of the FIR is a strong message against the politics of harassment and vendetta. The Gandhi family has never bowed to pressure and will continue to stand firmly with the truth,” he added.

Baij also accused the BJP government of attempting to intimidate the opposition by deploying agencies such as the ED, CBI, and the Income Tax Department. He asserted that the Congress would continue to fight to protect democracy and raise issues concerning public interest.