Beef Shortage In Meghalaya As Assam Enacts Cow Protection Law

A shortage of beef has irked the state of Meghalaya with neighbouring state Assam implementing the cattle preservation act last year.

The Cattle Preservation (Amendment) Bill had been passed during the Assam Legislative Assembly in December last year. Transportation through and from Assam to Meghalaya has been hit due to the implementation of the law.

The cattle market of the Syiem of Mylliem at Khanapara has been shut amid shortage, reported Shillong Times.

Beef traders in Meghalaya, a Christian majority state, are having a tough time procuring cattle, having been forced to purchase from black markets at much higher rates than usual.

Generous Warlarpih, the general secretary of the Khasi Jaintia Butcher’s Association has alleged the state government of inaction towards the woes of beef traders stating that it did nothing on the issue. He also said that the Assam government has stopped the entry of cattle into the state.

Warlarpih claimed that the Meghalaya government has not addressed the matter as it should have and dismissed claims that the government issued challans to local traders.