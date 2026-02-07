"Beggar for Two Rupees": Owaisi Mocks Assam CM Over 'Miya' Remarks

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday launched a sharp attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his remarks on “Miya Muslims,” accusing him of discrimination and mocking him during a public rally in Nizamabad.

Addressing the gathering, Owaisi referred to Sarma’s earlier comments about auto fares and said, “He says, if an auto driver is a Miya Muslim, give him less than the actual fare. If the fare is Rs 5, then give him Rs 4... Himanta Biswa Sarma, I'm giving you these two rupees, will you take it? I know you're a beggar for two rupees... Should I transfer it to your account?”

The AIMIM leader said such remarks go against constitutional values and equality. “Our constitution says that everyone is equal. There should not be any discriminations even if you are the Prime Minister or the Chief Minister. But he says we will do this with Miya, go to Bangladesh to cast votes. What do you want to do?” Owaisi asked.

The comments come amid the Assam Chief Minister’s repeated statements targeting illegal immigration and his use of the term “Miya Muslims,” commonly used to describe Bengali-speaking Muslims in the state. CM Sarma has earlier defended his remarks, saying he did not coin the term and that it has long been used within the community itself, particularly by those who migrated from Bangladesh.

Owaisi also used the rally to attack the Central government over the controversy surrounding former Army Chief MM Naravane’s unpublished memoir related to the 2020 China standoff in eastern Ladakh.

Targeting the BJP and RSS, Owaisi questioned their response to the situation on the border. “I have been shouting since the time of COVID that China has infiltrated the country... An Indian Army General wrote that Chinese troops and tanks had entered Ladakh, and he even called the Prime Minister's Office... He informed all the concerned bureaucrats, but after some time, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, ‘Do whatever you deem appropriate’,” he said.

Owaisi further added, “The BJP and RSS should answer why they lacked the courage to order the army to attack and push back the Chinese forces.”

The controversy around Naravane’s unpublished memoir escalated after Rahul Gandhi attempted to refer to it in Parliament. BJP leaders objected, claiming it violated House rules and could demoralise the armed forces, triggering sharp confrontations between the ruling party and the Opposition both inside and outside Parliament.

