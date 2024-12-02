Bhagavad Gita Inspires New Competency Framework for India's Bureaucracy

In a historic first, India has launched an indigenous framework to train its central bureaucracy in skills aligned with the nation’s evolving priorities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Advertisment

The Karmayogi Competency Framework, created by the Capacity Building Commission established in 2021, is set to revolutionize the training of India's 3.2 million central civil servants.

This pioneering framework draws heavily on Indian Knowledge Systems, with the Bhagavad Gita as its core foundation.

The framework aims to instill four key virtues in public officials: Swadhyay (self-awareness), Sahakarayata (collaboration), Rajya Karma (efficient service delivery), and Svadharma (duty to serve the citizens).

It marks a significant departure from the Western-inspired training methods traditionally followed by Indian bureaucrats.

In an exclusive interview with The Tribune, R. Balasubramaniam, Member of HR at the Capacity Building Commission, described the framework as a move away from India’s reliance on foreign models. “For too long, we’ve been cheap imitators of the West when it came to bureaucratic training. Now, we have our own competency framework based on Indian values,” he said.

What Is the Karmayogi Competency Framework?

The framework offers courses across 13 behavioral competencies, which are categorized into eight core competencies—self-awareness, personal effectiveness, collaboration, communication, outcome orientation, service orientation, operational excellence, and solution orientation—and five leadership competencies, including creativity, strategic leadership, collaborative leadership, and decision-making.

Developed over 18 months, the framework has been rigorously tested against global standards and is now being rolled out in government training academies, such as the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie. This will ensure a consistent, nationwide approach to the development of civil servants.

The framework’s introduction is part of the government’s broader effort to modernize the bureaucracy and move towards decolonization in civil service training. As Balasubramaniam explained, “We studied PM Modi's ten years in power and identified four core messages—Vikas (development), Garva (pride in Indian values), Kartavya (duty), and Ekta (unity)—which formed the foundation of this framework. We realized that to achieve these goals, our public officials needed to embody values rooted in our ancient wisdom.”

A New Era for Civil Services Training

As part of this initiative, the Capacity Building Commission has launched 1,500 courses through the Integrated Government Online Training (iGOT) platform, with plans to expand this to 5,000 courses within a year. Among the popular offerings are “Citizen Centricity,” “Viksit Bharat,” “Jan Bhaagidaari,” and “Chair Yoga for Workplace,” designed in collaboration with the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga. Other courses include Stress and Anger Management (by Ravi Shankar’s Art of Living) and AI and Machine Learning.

These courses aim not only to improve professional skills but also to cultivate a deeper connection to Indian culture and values, with the Bhagavad Gita serving as a guide to emotional intelligence and leadership.

A National Push for Capacity Building

The government’s National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB), or Mission Karmayogi, launched in 2020, is central to this transformation. The Capacity Building Commission, an independent body with executive powers, oversees the implementation of this mission, which seeks to provide every civil servant with 50 hours of training annually, both in physical and virtual formats.

An important feature of the framework is its annual National Learning Week, which encourages civil servants across the country to participate in physical training. The first edition of this event, held in New Delhi, attracted 4.8 million civil servants, with 43% completing at least four courses.

A Vision for the Future

Balasubramaniam concluded by highlighting the importance of connecting ancient wisdom with modern governance, citing Daniel Goleman’s "Emotional Intelligence" and its parallels with the Bhagavad Gita. “It’s not about religion. It’s about applying the principles of the Gita in governance, whether we recognize it or not,” he said.

With this framework, India is not just training its bureaucrats but shaping a civil service that aligns with the aspirations of a Viksit Bharat—a developed, self-reliant nation where public servants are not just efficient but also deeply rooted in the nation’s cultural heritage.