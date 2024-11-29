PM Modi to Inaugurate 'Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav 2024' in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the much-anticipated Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav 2024, a three-day festival celebrating the cultural, social, and economic vibrancy of Northeast India.

The event, scheduled from December 6 to 8 at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, aims to highlight the rich heritage and developmental strides of the eight northeastern states, often referred to as the 'Ashtalakshmi.'

Union Minister for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia announced the event during a press conference on Friday, emphasizing its role in fostering long-term business relationships and spotlighting the region’s potential in textiles, handicrafts, agriculture, and tourism.

The term Ashtalakshmi represents the eight northeastern states—Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura, and Sikkim—as symbols of prosperity and growth. The festival will feature artisan exhibitions, cultural performances, technical sessions, and buyer-seller meets, providing a platform for the region’s artisans to connect with national and global markets.

“The Prime Minister envisions the Northeast as the engine of India's growth,” Scindia stated. “The eight forms of Lakshmi—Prosperity, Opulence, Purity, Wealth, Knowledge, Duty, Agriculture, and Animal Husbandry—embody the essence of this region.”

Key Highlights of Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav

1. Artisan Exhibitions: Over 250 artisans will showcase traditional crafts, handlooms, agri-horti products, and 34 Geographical Indication (GI) items, including Muga and Eri silk. State-specific pavilions will provide immersive experiences into the region’s heritage.

2. Technical Sessions: Discussions will focus on women’s leadership, IT, energy, healthcare, arts, sports, and culture. A flagship session, “Towards Prosperity: Catalyzing Northeast’s Progress Toward a Viksit Bharat,” will underscore the region’s pivotal role in India’s development.

3. Investor Roundtable: This forum will bring together government representatives, entrepreneurs, and investors to explore opportunities in textiles, tourism, agriculture, and infrastructure.

4. Buyer-Seller Meets: Focused on sectors such as handlooms, agriculture, horticulture, gems, jewelry, and tourism, these meets will aim to drive economic collaboration.

5. Fashion Show and Design Conclave: The event will spotlight the region’s rich textile traditions, featuring Muga silk gowns and Eri silk stoles. Leading designers will collaborate with local artisans to showcase a fusion of tradition and contemporary fashion.

6. Cultural Extravaganza: Daily performances will include Assam’s Bihu dance, Nagaland’s folk dances, and music from renowned artists like the Shillong Chamber Choir. Highlights include the Ashtalakshmi Symphony and captivating band performances by PANGPARI from Mizoram and SOFIYUM from Sikkim.

7. Ashtalakshmi Grameen Haat: Modeled after traditional northeastern markets, this vibrant marketplace will feature over 320 artisans, farmers, and organic producers.

8. Bankers Summit: Aimed at enhancing financial infrastructure, this summit will focus on improving credit access for entrepreneurs and startups in the region.

Cultural Grandeur and Developmental Focus

The festival will also commemorate the launch of a special postal stamp and include roadshows conducted in major cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. It aims to boost the economic and cultural integration of the Northeast with the rest of India.

The region has recently seen significant advancements in infrastructure, from mega bridges and expanded road and rail networks to investments in semiconductor industries. This growth has positioned the Northeast as a gateway to Southeast Asia, unlocking vast economic potential.

Mascot 'Purvi' to Represent Northeast’s Spirit

The festival will unveil its mascot, Purvi, symbolizing the essence of the eight northeastern states. Purvi, a young girl embodying vibrancy and diversity, is envisioned to become a long-term ambassador for the region.

A Festival Bridging Heritage and Modernity

The Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav 2024 promises to be a landmark event, merging heritage with modern aspirations. It aims to position the Northeast as a critical player in India’s developmental journey, celebrating its cultural wealth while fostering economic growth.

The festival’s rich tapestry of events ensures an immersive experience, where attendees can witness the best of Northeast India’s traditions, innovations, and entrepreneurial spirit.