Bharat's Strength Lies in its Unified Spirit: Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat emphasized that Bharat's strength lies in its "glorious and victorious unity," while asserting that the Hindu way of life, offering ultimate peace, is the solution to many global problems.

Addressing the RSS Dhakshina Kerala Pranta Vidhyarthi Sanghik at Vadayampadi Paramabhattara Kendravidyalaya in Kochi recently, Bhagwat reiterated the RSS’s commitment to uniting Hindu society and promoting the protection of Dharma as a path to providing “fruitful and beneficial solutions to the world.”

Dr. Bhagwat commented, "Avatars (divine incarnations) alone cannot bring about change. It is often said that even God does not save those who do not help themselves. We are the children of Bharat. If a mother becomes helpless despite having millions of children, what is our duty?" He added that to fulfill this duty, Bharat needs strength, which requires "discipline and knowledge," alongside "firm determination and unwavering focus on our goals under any circumstances." The RSS, he mentioned, is focused on building such individuals.

The RSS chief further observed that "all philosophies in the world have promised comfort," yet true happiness remains elusive. He pointed out that even in Bharat, struggles persist across various sectors. "Farmers, consumers, workers, ruling parties, and opposition parties all engage in protests. Wars and environmental destruction continue, with countless problems arising. The solutions to all these issues lie within Bharat."

Highlighting the failure of the West, he quoted a neurologist who noted that the West "seeks fruit while forgetting the roots," contrasting it with Bharat's emphasis on nurturing its roots. "We have nurtured our roots but have not sought the fruits. We need both," he added.

Dr. Bhagwat emphasized that Bharat's philosophy harmonizes society, individuals, and the environment, guiding the nation toward "atma moksha" by aligning the mind, intellect, and body. He also stressed the importance of Bharat becoming a powerful nation for the benefit of the world.

In the presence of key figures, including Dr. R. Vanniyarajan, RSS Dhakshin Kshetra Sanghchalak, Prof. M.S. Rameshan, and others, Bhagwat stated, "Our unique cultural unity, which embraces diversity, is our strength. This is the land where water from the Ganges in Kashi is offered at Rameshwaram. This is the land of Shankara, who was born in Kalady and established dhams in all four corners of the nation to propagate this unity."

