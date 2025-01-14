"India Belongs to All": Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi, Kejriwal at Delhi Rally

Reaffirming his faith in the idea of an inclusive India, Congress Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi addressed his first public rally for the Delhi Assembly elections, titled ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’, at Seelampur today. Gandhi emphasized that India belongs to every citizen, irrespective of caste, creed, or religion, and reiterated his vision of a nation free from fear and hatred.

Advertisment

Criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Gandhi accused both leaders of using similar propaganda tactics by making false promises without intending to fulfill them. He particularly challenged Modi and Kejriwal to publicly commit to conducting a caste census and removing the 50 percent ceiling on reservations, reaffirming Congress’ promise to take these steps if voted to power.

Recalling the era of development under former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, Gandhi lamented the decline in governance, highlighting acute pollution, poor infrastructure, and widespread corruption in Delhi under Kejriwal's leadership. He accused Kejriwal of failing to address key issues such as inflation and corruption and reminded the audience of unfulfilled promises made by the Aam Aadmi Party before coming to power.

Gandhi alleged that India's governance and economy are controlled by a few billionaires, specifically naming Adani and Ambani, and questioned Kejriwal’s silence on the issue. He asserted that Congress remains committed to protecting the Constitution and ensuring equality and safety for all Indians, standing against the hate and fear spread by the BJP and the RSS.

He reiterated Congress’ vision of unity and harmony, citing his 4000-km Bharat Jodo Yatra as a testament to the party’s commitment. Gandhi said the Congress slogan ‘nafrat ke bazaar mein mohabbat ki dukan’ (a shop of love in the marketplace of hatred) reflects its promise of hope and harmony.

Promising transformative policies, Gandhi assured that a Congress-led government in Delhi would conduct a caste census, remove the 50 percent reservation cap, and ensure equitable representation for marginalized communities, including Dalits, Adivasis, Backward Classes, and minorities.

The rally saw participation from senior Congress leaders, including KC Venugopal, Congress general secretary in charge of the organization; Qazi Nizamuddin, party in-charge for Delhi; Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav; and senior leader Sandeep Dikshit.

Also Read: Bhogali Bihu Celebrated Across Assam with Traditional Fervour