Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Centre Tells SC It Will Pursue Added Compensation To Victims

The Central government on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that it would pursue its curative petition seeking Rs 7,400 crore as an additional fund from successor firms of US-based Union Carbide Corporation, now owned by Dow Chemicals, for giving compensation to victims of 1984 Bhopal Gas tragedy.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul took note of the submission made by Attorney General R Venkataramani and directed the Centre to prepare a compilation within eight weeks in this regard.

The apex court now posted the matter for hearing on January 10, 2023.

The bench also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Abhay S Oka, Vikram Nath and JK Maheshwari in its order said, "The Attorney General has taken a stand before us that the government would like to press the curative petition. A number of NGOs would like to be impleaded. However, counsel for respondents has questioned the maintainability of the petitions as they have come 19 years after the judgement."

The apex court had earlier asked the Centre to clarify its stand on whether it wants to go ahead with its curative petition filed by the previous government in 2010 seeking additional funds for the compensation to the victims of 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

The Centre's curative plea for enhanced compensation for the victims sought a direction to Union Carbide and other firms for over Rs 7,400 crore additional amount over and above the earlier settlement amount of USD 470 million (RS 715 crore at the time of settlement in 1989) for paying compensation to the gas tragedy victims.