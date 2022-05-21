Big Relief As Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Slash In Fuel Prices

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Saturday that prices of petrol and diesel will be slashed considerably.

The new rates will come into effect from Saturday midnight. According to the Union finance minister, petrol will be cheaper by Rs 9.5 per litre, while diesel prices will be slashed by as much as Rs 7 per litre.

This comes after fuel prices spiraled upwards for months following the crisis in Ukraine after Russia’s invasion of the country.

Sitharaman announced a sharp cut in the central excise duty on the prices of fuel bringing much sought relief for the masses.