Ramban Tunnel Collapse: Death Toll Rises To Six

The death toll in the Ramban Tunnel collapse incident in Jammu and Kashmir has climbed to six as rescue workers pulled out another body from the site on Saturday.

Officials said, "We pulled out one more body from the debris today. A total of six bodies have been recovered so far and the rescue operation is on."

Three out of the six deceased have been identified as residents of West Bengal, the Ramban deputy commissioner, Mussarat Islam informed.

“We're waiting for the operation to continue so that we can locate the remaining five persons. Three bodies have been identified, all were from West Bengal. We're in touch with the West Bengal administration,” the deputy commissioner was quoted as saying by ANI.