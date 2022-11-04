Bihar: CRPF Jawan Tries to Shoot Self with Service Gun, Rushed to Hospital

A CRPF jawan was rushed to a hospital after trying to shoot himself with his service weapon at his camp in Bihar's Gaya on Friday.

The CRPF jawan has been as Manoj Ram.

"We received an alert this morning that a CRPF jawan had tried to shoot himself with his service weapon. He was admitted to a hospital. An investigation is already underway on why he tried to take his own life and we are looking into all angles," an officer of Gaya police station told ANI.

On whether the police have made any attempt to reach out to his family members, the officer added, "We will share the details once the investigation is completed."