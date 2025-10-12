Bihar Elections: NDA Confirms Seat-Sharing, BJP & JD(U) Get 101 Seats Each

For the first time, JD(U) will not be contesting more seats than the BJP in an Assembly election, signaling a shift in the balance of power within the ruling alliance.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s announcement has settled the seat-sharing dispute among NDA constituents, particularly the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), led by Union Minister and former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), which had threatened to go solo in the two-phase Bihar Assembly elections on November 6 and 11.

In 2020, JD(U) had contested 115 seats and the BJP 110, while Chirag Paswan’s party had contested separately.

Sources had earlier indicated that Manjhi was dissatisfied with the recent seat-sharing talks, having initially rejected the formula proposed to him. HAM had demanded at least 15 seats but was reportedly offered only seven to eight.

Following discussions with top BJP leaders in Delhi, Manjhi reached an agreement on the NDA seat-sharing formula. Pradhan confirmed via X that HAM will contest six seats. Sources also said HAM may contest one MLC seat in the future.

Manjhi had indicated that his party might stay out of the polls if not allotted a “respectable number” of seats, emphasising that he was “requesting, not demanding.” After the agreement, he left for Patna, ending the uncertainty over HAM’s participation in the upcoming polls.

India Bloc Rejects Claims of Discord in Seat-Sharing Talks

Meanwhile, the opposition INDIA bloc, which is aiming to end Nitish Kumar’s tenure, has dismissed reports of any internal rift and said that seat allocations for each party would be announced shortly.

“Everything is in order and all decisions have been finalised. A press conference will be held tomorrow where all details will be revealed,” RJD MLA Bhai Virendra stated.

Amid ongoing speculation over tensions between the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), a photograph of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav chatting with Congress’s Akhilesh Prasad Singh on a plane went viral. Singh was travelling on the same flight from Patna to Delhi as Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav.