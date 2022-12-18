Bihar Hooch Tragedy: Five Officials Suspended

At least five officials including the Isuapur Police Station House Officer have been suspended in connection to the Hooch tragedy in which 72 people were killed after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar.

The suspended officials include Isuapur Station House Officer Sanjay Ram, Chowkidar Hari Rai, Dafadar Krisha Singh and Chowkidar Ramnath Manjhi of Mashrakh Police Station with immediate effect on the charges of dereliction of duty. The suspension notice was issued by Saran Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Kumar.

Masrakh SHO Ritesh Mishra and constable Vikesh Tiwari had been suspended on Thursday on the recommendation of Marhaura Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Yogendra Kumar.

An intensive investigation has been launched into the activities of many other police officers and personnel.

On Saturday the death toll in the Chapra hooch tragedy touched 70.

The matter was taken up in Bihar Assembly.

The Opposition, led by the BJP, took on the ruling JD(U)-RJD combined over the rising hooch deaths despite a ban on the sale and consumption of liquor in the state, which has been in effect since April 2016.

Amid severe criticism from the Opposition, led by the BJP, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that no compensation will be given if a person dies after consuming spurious liquor.