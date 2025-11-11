Bihar Records 31.38% Turnout Till 11 AM in Second Phase of Assembly Elections

Bihar witnessed a strong voter turnout in the second phase of the Assembly elections on Tuesday, recording 31.38 percent turnout till 11 AM, according to the Election Commission of India.

Among all districts, Kishanganj led with 34.74 percent voter turnout, while Madhubani recorded the lowest at 28.66 percent. Other districts also saw brisk polling- Gaya (34.07%), Jamui (33.69%), Aurangabad (32.88%), Banka (32.91%), Purnia (32.94%), and Paschim Champaran (32.39%).

In Kaimur (Bhabua), the turnout stood at 31.98 percent, followed by Araria (31.88%), Arwal (31.07%), Supaul (31.69%), Sheohar (31.58%), and Purvi Champaran (31.16%). Meanwhile, Sitamarhi (29.81%), Rohtas (29.80%), Bhagalpur (29.08%), and Nawada (29.02%) saw comparatively lower participation.

Among key constituencies, Supaul reported 31.10 percent, Sasaram 29.84 percent, Mohania 32.91 percent, Kutumba 33.40 percent, Gaya Town 25.02 percent, Chainpur 32.31 percent, Dhamdaha 33.22 percent, Harsiddhi 29.99 percent, and Jhanjharpur 26.76 percent.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha expressed confidence that the Mahagathbandhan will sweep the polls, saying the “change” seen in the first phase has turned into a “big wave.” “The Prime Minister, Home Minister, and UP Chief Minister tried their best to divert attention from issues like jobs and migration, but Bihar hasn’t changed its pitch,” Jha told ANI.

BJP national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain voiced optimism that voters would choose “development and continuity.” After casting his vote in Supaul, he said, “I have voted. I appeal to everyone to do the same. Humne jalpan nahi kiya, pehle matdan kiya.”

Polling for the second phase began at 7 a.m. across 122 constituencies in 20 districts, covering around 3.7 crore voters. This phase will decide the fate of 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s cabinet, including JD(U) leaders Vijendra Yadav (Supaul), Lesi Singh (Dhamdaha), Jayant Kushwaha (Amarpur), Sumit Singh (Chakai), Mohammad Jama Khan (Chainpur), and Sheela Mandal (Phoolparas).

From the BJP, ministers in the fray include Prem Kumar (Gaya), Renu Devi (Bettiah), Vijay Kumar Mandal (Sikati), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Neeraj Bablu (Chhatapur), and Krishnanandan Paswan (Harsiddhi).

Other key constituencies include Sasaram, Imamganj, Mohania, Bihpur, Gopalpur, Pirpainti, Bhagalpur, Sultanganj, and Nathnagar.

The first phase of polling recorded 65.08 percent, the highest in Bihar’s electoral history. Counting of votes will take place on November 14.

