Bihar Verdict Day: Vote Counting Across 243 Assembly Seats Begins

Bihar began counting votes for its 243 Assembly seats at 8 am today, marking the final stage of a closely watched election held in two phases on November 6 and 11. Results are expected by this evening. This is the first Assembly election in two decades conducted after a Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls.

This year’s Bihar election saw a historic voter turnout of 66.91%, the highest recorded in the state since 1951, according to the Election Commission. The first phase registered 65.06% polling, while the second phase saw a record 68.76% turnout.

The main contest in Bihar is between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan.

The NDA comprises the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. The Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes the Congress, CPI-ML, CPI, CPM, and Mukesh Sahani’s Vikasheel Insaan Party. Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj has also fielded candidates across all 243 seats.

Notably, most exit polls have suggested a return to power for NDA.

Alongside Bihar, counting is also underway for bypolls in eight Assembly constituencies spread across six states and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Budgam went to the polls after Omar Abdullah vacated the seat, choosing to retain Ganderbal which he also won in 2024. The key contest in Budgam is between the National Conference’s Aga Syed Mehmood and PDP’s Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi.

The Nagrota seat, vacated following the death of BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana, also witnessed polling. NC’s Shamim Begum is up against BJP’s Devyani Rani, with a total of 13 candidates in the fray.

Punjab’s Tarn Taran seat voted on November 11 after AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal passed away earlier this year. The main contestants are BJP’s Harjit Singh Sandhu, AAP’s Harmeet Singh Sandhu and Congress nominee Karanbir Singh Burj.

In Rajasthan’s Anta constituency, votes are being counted after BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena was disqualified due to a criminal conviction. The seat saw a straight fight between Congress’ Pramod Jai Bhaya and BJP’s Morpal Suman.

Jharkhand’s Ghatshila seat features a contest between Babulal Soren, son of former BJP Chief Minister Champai Soren, and Mahagathbandhan candidate Somesh Chandra Soren.

In Odisha, the Nuapada bypoll was necessitated by the death of senior BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia. BJP’s Jay Dholakia is contesting against BJD’s Snehangini Chhuria and Congress’s Ghasiram Majhi.

Telangana’s Jubilee Hills seat is witnessing a triangular contest between Congress nominee Naveen Yadav, BRS’s Sunitha Gopinath, and BJP’s Lankala Deepak Reddy.

Mizoram’s Dampa seat also went to the polls, with candidates from the BJP, Congress, MNF and ZPM competing.

Counting across all constituencies is expected to conclude by late evening.

