US Embassy Rejects BJP's Accusations of Media Manipulation Against Modi

The US embassy has dismissed as “disappointing” the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) allegations that the US State Department manipulated media reports to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP's accusations, made in a series of social media posts, claimed that the US government was behind attempts to destabilize India and specifically targeted Modi and the ruling party. The party's allegations were based on a report by the French investigative media outlet Mediapart, which suggested that the US State Department's USAID had funded the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), an organization accused of fueling anti-Modi narratives.

BJP's Allegations and Social Media Posts

The BJP's claims, which emerged on December 5, revolved around allegations that OCCRP, which reportedly received significant funding from the US State Department, had been used as a tool by the so-called “Deep State” to damage Modi’s reputation. The party further alleged that these reports were exploited by Congress to disrupt the functioning of the Indian Parliament.

French investigative media group Mediapart revealed that OCCRP is funded by the U.S. State Department's USAID, as well as other deep state figures like George Soros and the Rockefeller Foundation.



In fact, 50% of OCCRP's funding comes directly from the U.S. State Department.… pic.twitter.com/gE4M7PzwIf — BJP (@BJP4India) December 5, 2024

The BJP’s accusations pointed to various international figures, including US billionaire George Soros, and the Rockefeller Foundation, alleging they played a role in the so-called "Deep State agenda" aimed at undermining Modi. According to the BJP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visits to the US and UK further solidified this connection.

5- OCCRP is funded by foundations owned by George Soros.



Rahul Gandhi is known to have connections with Soros.



He was also seen walking with Salil Shetty, the Vice President of one of Soros' foundations. pic.twitter.com/PJo7ZWO13v — BJP (@BJP4India) December 5, 2024

The party claimed that every major issue raised by the Congress party against the Modi government, such as the Pegasus spyware controversy, the Adani Group, and India’s stance on democracy and religious freedom, seemed to rely on material originating from international sources.

This thread reveals the Congress-Deep State connection!



Over the last four years, every issue on which the Congress party has targeted the BJP seems to rely on narratives and supporting material originating from abroad.



Issues like Pegasus, Adani, caste census, 'democracy in… pic.twitter.com/tcI3veZ11U — BJP (@BJP4India) December 5, 2024

The BJP's posts specifically cited the Financial Times' 2020 article about Gautam Adani and its links to Modi, arguing that these international narratives were part of a coordinated campaign to destabilize India.

US Embassy's Response

The US embassy quickly responded, rejecting the BJP’s claims. In a statement issued on December 7, the embassy expressed disappointment that the ruling party in India would make such allegations. The embassy spokesperson emphasized that the US government supports independent media through capacity-building programs for journalists and does not influence the editorial decisions of media organizations.

The embassy reiterated the US's long-standing commitment to media freedom, stating that “a free and independent press is an essential component of any democracy,” and underscoring that it enables informed debate and holds those in power accountable.

OCCRP and Mediapart’s Investigation

The controversy further stems from a Mediapart investigation that reported OCCRP had received funding from the US State Department for projects focusing on countries such as Russia and Venezuela. However, the report made no mention of grants targeting India. OCCRP responded to the allegations, firmly rejecting the claims, calling them “simply wrong” and asserting that donor funding does not influence its editorial independence.

OCCRP’s founder, Drew Sullivan, explained that the organization seeks funding only for projects it is already interested in, ensuring that no specific topics are imposed. The organization maintains safeguards in its editorial process to ensure journalistic independence.

Context of the Dispute

The US State Department’s involvement in funding OCCRP’s investigative journalism has become a point of contention in Indian politics. The BJP has accused Congress of exploiting international investigations for political gain, particularly regarding the Pegasus spyware scandal and the ongoing scrutiny of the Adani Group. These issues, the BJP argues, have been used to undermine the Modi government and disrupt parliamentary proceedings.

Meanwhile, the BJP has emphasized that its allegations against Congress and OCCRP are part of a broader narrative about foreign involvement in internal Indian politics. The ruling party’s claim that the US is backing an anti-Modi agenda continues to provoke debate about the role of international media in shaping domestic political discourse in India.

As the controversy unfolds, there has been no formal reaction from the Ministry of External Affairs, which had previously issued statements defending India’s relationship with the US, emphasizing mutual respect and commitment in their bilateral ties.

The row between the BJP and the US embassy, fueled by allegations of foreign interference in Indian politics, is a reminder of the growing influence of international media and foreign funding on domestic affairs. While the US embassy has reiterated its commitment to press freedom and independence, the BJP's accusations highlight the complexities of global politics and their impact on Indian democracy.